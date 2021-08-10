Arjun Kapoor Lauds Neeraj Chopra for Battling Obesity, Calls Him an Inspiration

Athlete Neeraj Chopra has made the entire nation proud by creating history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The gold medalist is the talk of the town now, and his historic victory is serving as an inspiration for people all over. It is said that the Harayana youth once battled with obesity, and was asked to join a gymnasium to fight that. Besides common people and netizens, his story resonated well with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who once battled with obesity as well.

Sharing a news article on Neeraj on his Instagram stories space, Arjun wrote, “Just battling obesity can be physically and mentally exhausting. This boy has not just overcome that, he has kept his eyes on the prize to ace an Olympic gold medal. Neeraj, you are such an inspiration to me and for the country.”

According to reports, Neeraj weighed more than 80 kgs at the age of 14. A couple of week back, Arjun had shared his journey of weight loss as well. Posting twio pictures side by side, to show the change, he wrote on Instagram, “Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha…. No no this is not one of those posts 😆 Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days & even now, I have always been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit of it. I’m a work in progress like anyone & everyone else. 😌 My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey & you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever & I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself… every damn day !!!"

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in the film Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey.

