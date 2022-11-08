Arjun Kapoor Leaves Netizens Impressed With His Killer Looks In New Instagram Post, Says 'Plan Was To...'

Arjun Kapoor never fails to cease our attention with his amazing social media game. Now, the actor has shared a cool update for all his fans out there. He has shared a video showcasing his various moods. Along with the video, the actor said, “The plan was to look de-licious!!! ”

Fans were super delighted to get a glance at his stylish look. Just as soon as the actor uploaded the photos on his Instagram handle, several users started showering their love in the comments section. One user commented, “Big Fan (with heart emojis). While the other user mentioned, “ Ek Number (with fire emojis). Seema Kiran Sajdeh too dropped a comment under the post. She wrote,” I like this post.”

Before this, Arjun Kapoor shared “a reminder of the 45 days that went by…Because all work & no play makes Arjun a dull boy. Only good vibes with my people.”

Arjun Kapoor was seen inEk Villain Returnswith Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. He will be next seen in Kuttey. The actor also shared an update about his film on Instagram. Kuttey will release on January 13. Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj are also part of the film. His note read, “Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. Kuttey is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.”

Arjun Kapoor also has a film with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.

