Arjun Kapoor Lists Terrific Women in His Life, Counts in Co-Stars Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt

In 2012, Arjun Kapoor stepped into the world of acting with the film Ishaqzaade. The actor has come a long way since - seen professional highs and lows, turbulence and uncertainties in personal life. It was also a few months before the release of his first film, the actor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor to cancer. In a recent interview to Man's World India, the actor spoke candidly on fitness, films and the women in his life and their importance.

Arjun, who is brought up in a family with some very strong women, admitted he has very high regard for females, a feeling he can’t put to words. The actor said his mother brought up him and his sister as a single mom and never let anyone see a frown on her face. In addition to a mother, she played the role of a friend, confidante and supporter, all of which is now fulfilled by his sisters.

Arjun is born to Mona and Boney Kapoor and also has a sister Anshula. He has two step-sisters, Jahnvi and Khushi, who are daughters of Boney and late actress Sridevi.

Speaking on the same lines, Arjun told the magazine, “I have had some terrific women, like Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt, as my co-actors.” Arjun has worked with both the actresses and shares a strong bond of friendship with them. He made his debut alongside Parineeti and has co-starred with her in Namaste England and their recently released film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun and Alia worked together in the 2014 film, 2 States.

Arjun, who has tried to take on roles in films that challenge established gender norms, for instance, Ki & Ka, said, “I look at women with a huge sense of respect and admiration, which probably also shows up in the kind of roles I select for myself.”

Speaking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun said the Dibakar Banerjee film was essentially Sandeep’s (played by Parineeti) story. Reflecting on the gender-bending asking of the character, he said, “I had absolutely no qualms doing it, simply because I don’t think being feminine is something degrading or inferior to being masculine.”

