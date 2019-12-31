Arjun Kapoor Looks Back at His 2019 and Decade in Latest Instagram Post
Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut this decade in 2012 with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade.
Arjun Kapoor
With 2019 and the decade coming to an end, people all around the world have been taking a look back at the year as well as how the decade fared for them.
Arjun Kapoor hopped on the bandwagon and took to Instagram to look back at his year as well as his decade. In the picture's caption, he stated that 2019 reminded him "what a roller coaster life is".
He also pointed out how the decade changed his life as he made his acting debut during this time and is shooting for more upcoming films. He also talked about the heartbreaks he experienced the decade in the form of losing his mother and grandmother.
2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don’t... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love ♥️
Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut this decade with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade in 2012 alongside Parineeti Chopra. Kapoor and Chopra teamed up again for his next film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is yet to receive a release date. Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for Kaashvie Nair's untitled film alongside Rakul Preet Singh.
