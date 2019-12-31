Arjun Kapoor Looks Back at His 2019 and Decade in Latest Instagram Post

With 2019 and the decade coming to an end, people all around the world have been taking a look back at the year as well as how the decade fared for them.

Arjun Kapoor hopped on the bandwagon and took to Instagram to look back at his year as well as his decade. In the picture's caption, he stated that 2019 reminded him "what a roller coaster life is".

He also pointed out how the decade changed his life as he made his acting debut during this time and is shooting for more upcoming films. He also talked about the heartbreaks he experienced the decade in the form of losing his mother and grandmother.

Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut this decade with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade in 2012 alongside Parineeti Chopra. Kapoor and Chopra teamed up again for his next film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is yet to receive a release date. Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for Kaashvie Nair's untitled film alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.