Arjun Kapoor Looks Dapper in Suit, Gauri Khan Turns Heads in Black Dress at Malaika Arora's Event, See Pics

Malaika Arora recently joined hands with Namrata Karad to bring to India the globally popular accessories brand, Ahikoza. At the launch event on Wednesday evening, several Bollywood A-listers were seen showing up for Malaika’s big day. Among them, Malaika’s actor-boyfriend turned up looking dapper in a suit. He accessories his looks with a pair of shades as she posed for the camera. Producer-designer Gauri Khan was clicked with her close industry friends including Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife was seen wearing a black bodycon dress in which she looked absolutely gorgeous posing with her friends. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared several photos and videos and fans even took to the comment section to praise ‘Queen’ Khan. Apart from them, Sanjay Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Zayed Khan, Arhaan Khan, and Anshula Kapoor were also clicked by the paparazzi attending the event. Take a look at the photos and videos:

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as part of the jury in India’s Best Dancer Season 2 along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Season 1 of the dance reality show saw the same set of judges. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand was last seen on the silver screen on 29 July 2022, as a lead in the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. He will be next seen in the films Kuttey and The Lady Killer.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Arjun Kapoor talked about his equation with Malaika and shared that it’s about being with somebody ‘who makes you happy’. “It is not about being as direct as that. That would be taking away from the equation I share with her. It is more about being around someone who makes you happy. And when you are in a relationship, the equation allows you to talk about everything,” he told Filmfare.

