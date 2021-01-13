Arjun Kapoor Looks Dashing in This Night-time Photo, Gives Picture Credit to 'Her'

Arjun Kapoor has once again impressed his fans with a dashing picture of himself as he gets clicked by his girlfriend Malaika Arora. However, the actor didn't mention Malaika's name in the post, instead he wrote "By He' along with a smiley in the caption.

While a halo of moonlight and electric light gives his click a perfect dreamy filter, the actor also put an apt caption with reference to dreams and moonlight. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning in a funky printed shirt.

While fans went ga-ga over it, the picture seemed to have been taken during their recent Goa vacation. In one of the pictures that were shared by Malaika on the eve of the New Year, Arjun can be seen posing in the same outfit as two of them spend some quality time in the coastal state. Malaika looked ravishing in a grey shimmery outfit and Arjun looked hot in the same funky printed shirt.

Arjun is currently in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, for the shooting of his upcoming film Bhoot Police. The actor has shared a picture along with the cast and crew of the film as they left for the last schedule of shoot. The picture seems to be taken in the flight where Arjun can be seen posing with Saif Ali Khan, producer Ramesh Taurani and others.

The actor has already completed 75% of the film shoot post lockdown in Dalhousie and Dharamshala and now the team is expected to wrap up the last schedule of the film in Jaisalmer by the end of this month. The film will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles, apart from the heroes Saif and Arjun. The horror-comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and co-produced by Taurani and Akshai Puri.

