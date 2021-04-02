Arjun Kapoor Lovingly Stares at Mangalsutra in Latest Pic, Reveals Its 'Personal' Connection

Arjun Kapoor has discovered a quirky way to celebrate the five-year anniversary of his hit film Ki and Ka, in which he was cast alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by R Balki, Ki and Ka follows a young, married couple whose relationship challenges the gender roles placed upon women and men in Indian society. As the film clocked five years, Arjun took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself holding a mangalsutra and revealed that it was a piece of memorabilia from the film. He also expressed his desire for a sequel, asking Kareena to weigh in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Ki and Ka also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in special extended cameos. In his post, Arjun also talked about signing Ki and Ka as a tribute to his mother, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Last week, the actor dedicated a heart-warming post to his late mother on her death anniversary. In an emotional note, Arjun poured his heart out and wrote: “It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya. I miss you Maa come back na please… I miss you worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing your name calling on my phone, I miss coming home and seeing you… I miss your laugh, I miss your smell, I miss being called Arjun with your voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope you are ok wherever you are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss you… come back na." Arjun Kapoor lost his mother in 2012.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Bhoot Police, in which he co-stars with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.