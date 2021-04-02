Arjun Kapoor Lovingly Stares at Mangalsutra in Latest Pic, Reveals Its 'Personal' Connection

Arjun Kapoor has discovered a quirky way to celebrate the five-year anniversary of his hit film Ki and Ka, in which he was cast alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by R Balki, Ki and Ka follows a young, married couple whose relationship challenges the gender roles placed upon women and men in Indian society. As the film clocked five years, Arjun took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself holding a mangalsutra and revealed that it was a piece of memorabilia from the film. He also expressed his desire for a sequel, asking Kareena to weigh in.
View this post on Instagram
Ki and Ka also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in special extended cameos. In his post, Arjun also talked about signing Ki and Ka as a tribute to his mother, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor.
Last week, the actor dedicated a heart-warming post to his late mother on her death anniversary. In an emotional note, Arjun poured his heart out and wrote: “It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya. I miss you Maa come back na please… I miss you worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing your name calling on my phone, I miss coming home and seeing you… I miss your laugh, I miss your smell, I miss being called Arjun with your voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope you are ok wherever you are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss you… come back na." Arjun Kapoor lost his mother in 2012.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Bhoot Police, in which he co-stars with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.