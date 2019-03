Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been making headlines for their alleged affair for a while now. Even though the two have not officially admitted to dating each other, their social media exchanges, dinner dates and joint appearances have been hints big enough for people to know that they are indeed a thing.In fact, rumours have been rife over recent weeks that a wedding is on the cards for the rumoured couple. As per a latest report in The Quint , Arjun and Malaika are all set to solemnise their rumoured relationship with a Christian wedding in April this year. News is that the couple has also bought an apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Lokhandwala area in Andheri, where they'll reportedly be moving in together after marriage.Interestingly, Arjun recently admitted that he's not single and is open to marriage when he appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6 along with sister Janhvi Kapoor.Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.Meanwhile, Arbaaz has confirmed that he is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, but wants to take this relationship further without any rush. Talking about his life post divorce Arbaaz told Times Now, "Post my divorce, I’ve had a few scenarios and equations with people, I’ve dated women and some look like they would go maybe little longer than they did but they didn’t happen and I don’t want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know.”Follow @News18Movies for more