Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Happily Pose Together at India's Most Wanted Screening, See Pics

Arjun Kapoor's film India's Most Wanted hits theatres today. Ahead of the film's release, the makers hosted a special screening for the members of film fraternity.Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ali Abbas Zafar, Ileana D'Cruz, Kartik Aaryan and more attended the screening. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was Arjun's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora's presence at the screening.The two even posed together for paparazzi before making their way to the hall. Malaika opted for a backless, basic tank top with denims for the screening. Arjun, too, kept it casual in a black Gucci t-shirt and blue denims.India's Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is about an undercover operation to capture a deadly terrorist without the use of any weapons. Though the makers have kept the name of the terrorist under wraps, it is believed to be Yasin Bhatkal, who allegedly co-founded the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. In fact, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year.However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot."I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.