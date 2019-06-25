Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Jet Off to Romantic Vacation Ahead of His Birthday, See Pics

Weeks after officially admitting to dating Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor has jetted off for a romantic vacation with his lady love. The couple is reportedly travelling to New York, where they will ring in Arjun's 34th birthday together.

The duo was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport late Monday night. Malaika opted for a comfy airport style as she wore an all-red track suit from Fendi. The Bollywood diva completed her look with stylish aviators and white shoes. Arjun, on the other hand, kept it casual. He was clicked wearing a black t-shirt, blue denim and a cap.

Arjun will turn 34 on June 26. Earlier in May, during an interview with Filmfare, Arjun had spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

Malaika and Arjun were first linked in 2017 and they continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then. In fact, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.

Follow @News18Movies for more