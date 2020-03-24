Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Observe Janta Curfew Together, Step Out in Balcony to Clap

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew clapping initiative on Sunday to pay tribute to the medical professionals in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Clad in a white top and blue denim, the Chaiya Chaiya girl was spotted cheering and clapping from the balcony. Malaika was joined by her beau Arjun, who was sporting an uber-cool look.



Earlier, Arjun had shared a video on his Instagram requesting people to abide by the guidelines issued by the Government. Along with the video message, he wrote, “Play your part, don’t be a corrupt citizen. Be the difference between the stupid & the smart. Try and respect what’s happening around you and be thankful you have a chance to help in your own way. You can follow WHO handles for legitimate information & the BMC handle to know more about what we must follow if u live in Mumbai”.

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurana, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan among others took part in the 14-hour ‘Janta Curfew’ and the clapping initiative.

