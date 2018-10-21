Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Shake a Leg Together on India's Got Talent 8 Premiere

After 18 years of marriage, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora opened up about their separation in March and since then, there has been a lot of speculation regarding what might have caused them to part ways. A few reports also suggested that the budding relationship between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika led to the rift.Malaika and Arjun have been spotted together every now and then. Just a couple of months back, the two were seen attending the Lakme Fashion Week, and interestingly, both were photographed sitting side by side at one of the shows of the event. Later, they were also spotted arriving in the same car for Sandeep Khoshla's private bash.Their rumoured romance once again hit the headlines after Arjun went to promote his new film Namaste England on the sets of reality show India's Got Talent, which is co-judged by Malaika, Karan Johar and Kirron Kher.As per a DNA report, "Instead of his film's heroine, Parineeti Chopra, he chose to sit beside his Malaika. Although the two weren't seen sharing any noticeable moments on the panel, they did turn a lot of heads on the stage. After the performance of a twerk dancer, show hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Bharti Singh invited Arjun and Malaika on the stage to shake a leg with the contestant."However, in an interview to DNA, Malaika had earlier clarified, “Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it which isn’t true.”