Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Set Couple Goals as They Hold Hands in Matching Ensembles; Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a while now. The two actors never shy away from dropping love-filled pictures on social media and often talk about their love for each other in public. On Thursday night, the much-in-love couple set major couple goals as they twinned in matching ensembles while making their way at an event.The duo adorable held hands as they arrived together at the red carpet and posed for the paparazzi before making their way to the awards ceremony.

In a video shared by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Arjun and Malaika look most stylish in their stunning outfits. Dresses in beau blue outfits, Arjun was seen holding hand of his GF as he leads her to the entrance of the red carpet of the event. While striking poses for the paps, Arun and Malaika are seen enjoying each others’ company as they smile at each other.

Check the video here:

Fans flooded the comments section with complements as they loved their fav couple making a stylish statement. One fan wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️just love u both….stay blessed always 💖,” another fan added, “Power couple 😍❤️.”

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. Recently, the rumours of Malaika and Arjun planning to get married soon also made headlines. However, the actor reacted to it in a cryptic way and dropped a note on his Instagram stories where he talked about how others seem to know more about his life than he does. “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do,” he wrote.

When it comes to confessing their love for each other in public, they duo never shy away in doing so. During the Ek Villain Returns trailer launch, Arjun Kapoor was asked if he is afraid of ‘villains’ around him when it comes to his true love. To this, the actor mentioned that every story has a villain too and explained how the same person can be a hero for somebody but a villain for another.

“Every story has a hero and a villain too. In your story, you have to be a hero for some and a villain for others. If your love is true, you don’t think if you are a hero or a villain. The repercussions of it will be different for all. In life, when love is concerned, it has to be pure. You may look at somebody as a villain, but for others, he can be a hero,” Arjun can be heard saying in the video shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani.

