Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Stun as They Pose Together at Armaan-Anissa’s Wedding Reception, See Pics

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora turned up ar Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception in sizzling avatars. The duo turned heads as they were snapped together in their impressive outfits on February 4 in Mumbai.

In the pictures, which have surfaced online Malaika slays in a fiery red ensemble with matching heels and she sealed her look with sleek-pressed hair and statement jewellery. Meanwhile, Arjun looked dapper in an emerald velvet sherwani and paired it with black bottoms and matching soles.

The couple, who are often spotted arm-in-arm at parties and holidays was paparazzi’s apple of the eye during the reception party. Take a look at their pictures:

Another highlight from the wedding reception was the appearance of the rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir came along with Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor.

The three had to give Armaan's sangeet and other festivities a miss as Rishi Kapoor has been hospitalised in New Delhi.

A Bollywood fraternity attended Armaan’s wedding and all the corresponding ceremonies to bless the newlywed couple.

Armaan and Anissa got married on February 3 subsequent to an entire weekend of merriments. Guests on the invitee list involved big names from the movie industry as well as outside. The evening was graced by the Bachchans, Ambani family, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.