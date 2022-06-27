Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Twin in White for Former’s Birthday Brunch, Latter Shares Glimpses

Arjun Kapoor rang in his 37th birthday on Sunday in Paris with girlfriend Malaika Arora. Malaika had shared a picture of the actor with his birthday cake, and had a special wish for him on his birthday. Now, she has taken to Instagram to share pictures from the Sunday brunch with Arjun, that turned even more special since it was his birthday as well.

Malaika and Arjun can be seen twinning in white, as they enjoy a sumptuous birthday brunch. While Arjun is enjoying a burger, Malaika has her eyes, and heart, set on the fries! Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Sunday hai aur birthday bhi hai… brunch tho Banta hai.” See the pictures here:

Sanjay Kapoor commented on the story and wrote, “Yum 😋” Earlier on his birthday, Arjun had posted a picture. The actor was missing his mother on his birthday. He captioned the picture as, “Look Maa your son is 37 today & all grown up… I miss you but I know you’re watching over me always & forever.”

Commenting on the post, Tisca Chopra wrote, “Happy b’day Arjun! Have a record smashing, blockbuster year ♥️.” Gauhar Khan commented, “Happy birthday Arjun 💛 ur moms proud I’m sure ! 🌸” Many dropped a heart emoji on his picture and wished the actor a happy birthday.

Earlier, Malaika had posted a picture of Arjun Kapoor, where the actor could be seen seated at a dinner table and smiling with his eyes closed. They seemed to be enjoying a candlelight dinner when the candid picture was clicked. In the video, Malaika filmed Arjun’s reaction to enjoying a bite of her meal. Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love🎂…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true ❤️💋 happy birthday @arjunkapoor.””

It looks like a happy birthday indeed for Arjun Kapoor, isn’t it?

