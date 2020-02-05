Arjun-Malaika, Varun-Natasha Attend Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Reception, See Pics
Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor among many other Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai.
Anissa Malhotra-Armaan Jain's wedding reception was hosted in Mumbai
Armaan Jain tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Sunday, February 3. After the grand wedding ceremony, the couple threw a reception party on February 4, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dadal and numerous others.
Belonging to a celebrity family, Armaan’s reception was as star studded as the wedding. From cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir to Rekha, Sonam Kapoor and Athiya Shetty, see pictures of celebrities, who attended the grand reception:
The talk of the town couple arrived together and looked heavenly as ever. While Armaan wore a black bandhgala, Anissa donned a heavily silver stone-studded embellished lehenga.
The groom’s parents Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain smile for the camera at the reception venue.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wore a black dhoti-kurta while wife Gauri Khan stunned in a beautiful gown.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shimmered the brightest in a jaw-dropping lehenga and glam make-up.
Karisma Kapoor marked her attendance in an anarkali with a sleek bun hairstyle.
Karan Johar looked radiant in red in his stylish ethnic wear.
Ranbir Kapoor posed with his mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Malaika Arora Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in a red designer saree and posed with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.
Ananya Pandey looked nothing less than a dream in a gorgeous golden lehenga.
Fitness diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a beautiful pink saree with an intricate necklace.
Can we please take a moment here to adore how perfect Tara Sutaria looks?
Bollywood’s chocolate boy Sidharth Malhotra made everyone drool in an all-black outfit with a golden brooch.
Here're adorable pics of lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
