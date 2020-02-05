Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Arjun-Malaika, Varun-Natasha Attend Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Reception, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor among many other Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arjun-Malaika, Varun-Natasha Attend Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Reception, See Pics
Anissa Malhotra-Armaan Jain's wedding reception was hosted in Mumbai

Armaan Jain tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Sunday, February 3. After the grand wedding ceremony, the couple threw a reception party on February 4, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dadal and numerous others.

Belonging to a celebrity family, Armaan’s reception was as star studded as the wedding. From cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir to Rekha, Sonam Kapoor and Athiya Shetty, see pictures of celebrities, who attended the grand reception:

The talk of the town couple arrived together and looked heavenly as ever. While Armaan wore a black bandhgala, Anissa donned a heavily silver stone-studded embellished lehenga.

The groom’s parents Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain smile for the camera at the reception venue.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wore a black dhoti-kurta while wife Gauri Khan stunned in a beautiful gown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shimmered the brightest in a jaw-dropping lehenga and glam make-up.

Karisma Kapoor marked her attendance in an anarkali with a sleek bun hairstyle.

Karan Johar looked radiant in red in his stylish ethnic wear.

Ranbir Kapoor posed with his mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Malaika Arora Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in a red designer saree and posed with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Ananya Pandey looked nothing less than a dream in a gorgeous golden lehenga.

Fitness diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a beautiful pink saree with an intricate necklace.

Can we please take a moment here to adore how perfect Tara Sutaria looks?

Bollywood’s chocolate boy Sidharth Malhotra made everyone drool in an all-black outfit with a golden brooch.

Here're adorable pics of lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram