1-min read

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Kiss of Love is the Mushiest New Year Picture You'll See Today

Celebrities are on their respective new year vacations but have extended their new year wishes for their fans and audience.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Kiss of Love is the Mushiest New Year Picture You'll See Today
Image: Instagram

As we step into 2020, several celebrities have shared wishes for their fans on social media with some priceless picture. From Kunal Kemmu, Sobhita Dhulipala to Ali Fazal and Neha Dhupia, stars have started their New Year on a happy note with beautiful pictures on Instagram. The most loved-up photo came from none of other than B-Town couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who began their new year by celebrating their relationship.

Malaika posted a picture of her planting a kiss on Arjun's cheek, while the actor captured the selfie. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020✨

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri had friends over for their New Year Ever get-together. Son Aaryan and daughter Suhana were at the do which was attended by Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep and daughter Ananya, Raveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani, among others. Gauri posted several pictures from the party.

View this post on Instagram

2020..❤️

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Here are more pictures of from celebs' social media pages as they began their new year.

View this post on Instagram

New year New Day #2020

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

View this post on Instagram

2020 🏳️

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on

View this post on Instagram

DAY1 2020❄️☃️

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

