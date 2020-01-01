Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Kiss of Love is the Mushiest New Year Picture You'll See Today
Celebrities are on their respective new year vacations but have extended their new year wishes for their fans and audience.
As we step into 2020, several celebrities have shared wishes for their fans on social media with some priceless picture. From Kunal Kemmu, Sobhita Dhulipala to Ali Fazal and Neha Dhupia, stars have started their New Year on a happy note with beautiful pictures on Instagram. The most loved-up photo came from none of other than B-Town couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who began their new year by celebrating their relationship.
Malaika posted a picture of her planting a kiss on Arjun's cheek, while the actor captured the selfie. Take a look:
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri had friends over for their New Year Ever get-together. Son Aaryan and daughter Suhana were at the do which was attended by Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep and daughter Ananya, Raveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani, among others. Gauri posted several pictures from the party.
Here are more pictures of from celebs' social media pages as they began their new year.
From dampy cold , to -13 snowed out all to finally be back to homeland to the sun. And to my sun. With some of the most gorgeous women, goddesses and travellers in my life. Today i write my poetry with them into the sky.. so go enjoy the day ,look up guys, hope lingers. @therichachadha @amyradastur93 @sapnapabbi_sappers @itsharleensethi
