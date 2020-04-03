Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar Support PM Narendra Modi's #9PM9Mins Call to Light up Lamps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.







In a video message of over 11 minutes, Modi also asked people to maintain the "lakshman rekha" of social distancing by staying indoors and not getting together in groups during the exercise.







This message was apparently aimed at ensuring that there is no repeat of March 22 evening when people assembled in large numbers in many parts of the country to ring bells or bang utensils to show their gratitude to those working on the frontlines during the crisis.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

Bollywood celebrities came out in support of Modi's 9 PM 9 minute call. Arjun Kapoor, Shekhar Ravjiani, Manushi Chhillar, Swanand Kirkire and others tweeted in response to PM's video message.

Time to be united again!! Our Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji has requested for us all on the 5th of April at 9pm for 9 minutes to turn off all lights & spark a diya or candle or turn on your torch light to show solidarity during our fight against the pandemic. #9Baje9Minute — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) April 3, 2020

महात्मा गांधी होते तो एक वक्त का उपवास रखने को कहते ...मैं रखूँगा ! जिस शाम दीप जलाना है उसी शाम ! 🙏🏽 दीप भी जलाऊँगा उससे क्या आपत्ति हो सकती है . हो सके तो आप भी उपवास रखें देश के लिये — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 3, 2020

Whether you light candles, turn on your torches or mobile flashlights, all I know is that switching off all lights for 9 minutes would definitely help the planet. — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) April 3, 2020

५ एप्रिल रात ९ बजे प्रधानमंत्री जी ने हमसे साथ आ कर एक संकल्प उठाने का आवाहन किया है,अपने अंदर एक ज्योति जगा कर और आत्मशक्ति को जागृत कर हम हर अंधकार को मिटा सकते हैं।#IndiaFightsCorona @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/CTB8bNU1hh — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 3, 2020

very fortunate to have a leader like @narendramodi ji,after today’s PM speech I am very confident we will win the fight against Corona, let’s all light diyas Sunday 9pm,to mark our togetherness and love for each other and this nation, anti national ki phat chuki hai, ignore them — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2020





Noting that it was the ninth day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Modi said the discipline and spirit of service displayed by people during this period were unprecedented.







"The way people thanked everyone fighting against coronavirus on March 22 has become an example for many countries to follow," he said.







It has helped the country realise its collective strength and that the nation can fight coronavirus collectively, he said.







Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24.







On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.







On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

(With inputs from PTI)

