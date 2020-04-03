MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar Support PM Narendra Modi's #9PM9Mins Call to Light up Lamps

Arjun Kapoor (L), Manushi Chhillar (R)

Arjun Kapoor (L), Manushi Chhillar (R)

Bollywood celebrities came out in support of PM Modi's 9 PM 9 minute call. Arjun Kapoor, Shekhar Ravjiani, Manushi Chhillar and Swanand Kirkire tweeted in response to PM's video message.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 12:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.


In a video message of over 11 minutes, Modi also asked people to maintain the "lakshman rekha" of social distancing by staying indoors and not getting together in groups during the exercise.


This message was apparently aimed at ensuring that there is no repeat of March 22 evening when people assembled in large numbers in many parts of the country to ring bells or bang utensils to show their gratitude to those working on the frontlines during the crisis.

Bollywood celebrities came out in support of Modi's 9 PM 9 minute call. Arjun Kapoor, Shekhar Ravjiani, Manushi Chhillar, Swanand Kirkire and others tweeted in response to PM's video message.



Noting that it was the ninth day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Modi said the discipline and spirit of service displayed by people during this period were unprecedented.


"The way people thanked everyone fighting against coronavirus on March 22 has become an example for many countries to follow," he said.


It has helped the country realise its collective strength and that the nation can fight coronavirus collectively, he said.


Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24.


On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.


On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

(With inputs from PTI)

