Arjun Kapoor Mimics Anil Kapoor's Famous Sulmdog Millionaire Dialogue, See Here

Anil Kapoor is one of the most evergreen actors in the industry with a huge fan-following. Out of sheer admiration for the actor, many have tried to do an impression of his acting style. However, nephew Arjun Kapoor's mimicry amused the actor the most.

Anil Kapoor took to social media to repost a clip where Arjun could be seen imitating his uncle. Arjun, along with Parineeti Chopra, has been promoting their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he tried out the impression from Slumdog Millionaire. “Welcome to Slumdog Millionaire! Chaiwala,” he was seen saying.

"Chachu @arjunk26 we will talk about this later Love you!! @sidkannan Thank you!!" Anil tweeted.

Chachu @arjunk26 we will talk about this later 😂😂 Love you!! @sidkannan Thank you!! https://t.co/sejsGbj5XZ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 19, 2020

Arjun also shared two personal anecdotes regarding his uncle. He shared how the actor calls a mirror "confidence." “People ask for mirrors on sets to check their faces? He doesn’t say that. He says, ‘bring the confidence, bring the confidence. Wow I’m looking so good. Let’s go! Let’s take some,’” Arjun said.

He also told Kannan that during the shoot of Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranveer Singh had complimented Anil, to which the Mr. India star said, "Tell me something new."

Arjun and Anil Kapoor had worked together in the 2017 comedy Mubarakaan. The film also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

Arjun and Parineeti's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

