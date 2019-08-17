Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif Again, This Time for Wearing Sunglasses at Night

Though they share a great camaraderie, Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are yet to star together in a film.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif Again, This Time for Wearing Sunglasses at Night
Image: Instagram/Katrina Kaif
Arjun Kapoor, who is known for posting quirky comments on his celebrity friends’ Instagram photos, often calling them out for missing the obvious, is at it again. This time he has trolled Katrina Kaif for wearing sunglasses in a packed auditorium at night.

Katrina took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of her performing at the IIFA’s 2017 New York edition. Sharing a picture of herself performing on Kaala Chashma, her blockbuster track from the 2016 dud Baar Baar Dekho, she wrote, “And IIFA is coming home 🇮🇳 celebrating 20 years of IIFA in Mumbai this year 💃🏻. Performing on the IIFA stage always has most incredible energy. Can’t wait ......donning the Kala Chashma @iifaAwards New York. #MyIIFAMoment#iifa20 #IIFAhomecoming.”

Among the first ones to comment on Katrina’s picture was Arjun, who wrote, “Wear it (in) the day not at night... don’t want u trippin gurl !!!” His comment has been liked by over 2,070 users within 13 hours.

However, this isn’t the first time that Arjun has trolled Katrina. Earlier last month when Katrina had shared a stunning picture from Mexico, where she’d gone to celebrate her birthday, Arjun wrote, “Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn't walk into the pillar while posing."

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Arjun, meanwhile, will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat.

