Arjun Kapoor Needs Better Pics With Birthday Boy Ranbir Kapoor, Asks Alia Bhatt to 'Do the Needful'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 39th birthday today, on September 28. A lot of his film industry colleagues and friends have taken to social media to wish the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor on his special day. However, actor Arjun Kapoor faced a dearth of pictures with the birthday boy and asked Ranbir’s girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt to do the needful. Taking to Instagram, the 2 States actor shared a throwback photo with Ranbir which also featured their friends. The picture was taken when Arjun was 21.

Along with the picture, he mentioned that he needs better pictures with Ranbir. He wrote, “This picture only reminds me that I need better pictures with the birthday boy… @aliaabhatt I think you must do the needful ma’am…PS - Also just realised my confidence at 21 knew no bounds just see my chest flaunting abilities !!!"

Meanwhile, rumours are doing the round that lovebirds Alia and Ranbir are looking for a wedding venue. Ahead of his birthday, he was spotted with Alia outside Jodhpur airport. According to pictures shared by paparazzi on Instagram, the couple were spotted in the royal city of Rajasthan. The timing of the couple’s visit to Jodhpur only fuels the speculation that the celebrity couple will be spending some quality time in the city.

It is also being speculated that the couple may be looking for potential wedding venues since they have been dating for quite a few years now. In an interview last year, the actor had said that the deal would have been “sealed" had the “pandemic not hit our lives."Ranbir had refrained from clearly spelling it out since he did not want to jinx it, but the actor did drop a hint and said that he wants to tick mark the goal of getting married very soon in his life.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen working together on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. The movie has been delayed from hitting the cinemas by quite a few years, first due to Mukerji’s own apprehensions about the movie and the second time due to the pandemic. Brahmastra will be released in three parts and will show Ranbir romancing Alia.

