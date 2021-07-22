Arjun Kapoor: Not Many Know, But I've Been Battling Obesity for the Longest Time

Arjun Kapoor’s recent screen outing was the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. His performance garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike. He may be satisfied with his work in the film but the talks around his weight issues have taken a toll on him on more than one occasion.

Being a public figure, especially a star in the glamour industry, requires one to check several boxes on a huge list. Great appearance and a god-like body continue to be a few of the major requisites for anyone to be successful.

During a recent interaction with Bombay Times, Arjun opened up on facing body shaming on social media. In the last few months, the actor single-mindedly focussed on getting fitter. However, his struggle around weight issues is not new as he has faced it since childhood.

“Not many know, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue. It hasn’t been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size. While I have been criticised a lot for my physique, I have taken it on the chin because people expect actors to be seen in a certain body type. I understand that. They haven’t understood the struggle that I have gone through and it’s alright. I have to only prove it to myself and to people who believe in me."

Speaking about praises around Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun said, “The success of this film meant a lot for me. I have been able to achieve a better physique and I credit my state of mind to be a huge factor for this.” Arjun added people around him have been pillars of strength. He said, “They made me believe in myself and feel that I deserve to be where I am. I also have to thank all my fans and the people who only sent positive vibes to me during this phase of my life, because it kept me going and made me focus on myself and my life.”

