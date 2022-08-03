Arjun Kapoor On Cloud Nine After Getting a Hug from Naseeruddin Shah: 'There's No Greater Compliment'

Arjun Kapoor is riding high on positive reviews he garnered for his performance in Ek Villian Returns. Not only that, the Ishaqzaade actor has got quite a number of projects lined up ahead of him. After wrapping up Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, Arjun is also looking forward for his next film with Bhumi Pednekar titled Lady Killer. In a recent media interaction, the 2 states actor has revealed that veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra were all praised for him while shooting on the sets.

While talking to the news agency PTI, Arjun Kapoor shared, “Naseer bhai (Naseeruddin Shah) hugged me on the sets of Kuttey and said he saw the film and loved it. There is no greater compliment for an actor to be praised by Naseeruddin Shah. And Kumud sir said he felt I didn’t miss the dialect. I hold all that in my highest regard.”

The actor also expressed his gratitude towards his fans and avid movie buffs who have appreciated his work in Ek Villian Returns. Moreover, Arjun believes that his hard work and talent has finally borne him fruits of success. He further stated, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar was appreciated so much. There is a residual value of regard that there is an actor inside him and (I hope) that will be tapped into by the directors. I think there is a positive momentum now. Hopefully, Ek Villain Returns takes a step forward and Lady Killer and Kuttey’ (too) become strong Also, with a film like Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar you might not feel in one go but when I talk to people today, I feel there is a value to it. So, I know it has stayed with people. It is heartening to know that hard work is paying off.”

Previously, Arjun Kapoor had also shared his experience working with Aasmaan Bharadwaj. The actor had said, “I am trying to strike a balance. That was what prompted me to sign ‘The Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’. I joke with Aasmaan, saying, ‘Baap ne Kaminey banayi, beta Kuttey bana raha hai (Your father had made Kaminey and now the son is making Kuttey)’.”

He had further added, “When Vishalji and Aasmaan narrated the film, what drew me was that he wasn’t trying to ape his father. There is reminiscence of the learnings he has had from his dad. The father-son has overlapping qualities. Vishalji has been an involved producer.”

Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey is touted to be a zany dark thriller that would also feature a star cast of Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. The film is slated to release on November 4.

