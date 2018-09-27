GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arjun Kapoor on Equation with Janhvi, Khushi: I Wanted Things to Take Their Own Course

Arjun Kapoor says his late mother would have wanted him to be there for his father and family.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2018, 9:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arjun Kapoor on Equation with Janhvi, Khushi: I Wanted Things to Take Their Own Course
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
Before Sridevi’s accidental death earlier this year, not all was right between Boney Kapoor’s two families. His children from his first wife Mona—Arjun and Anshula—weren’t on talking terms with Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

However, ever since the veteran actor’s demise, Arjun and Anshula have been pillars of support for their grieving father and younger siblings.

Opening up about the stressful time post Sridevi’s death, Arjun told DNA, “I was in Punjab when I got the news. I called my maasi and sister immediately. I had to do what I felt was right. That’s what mom would expect of me, to be there for my father and family. If I can be a good brother and a good son, then why not? Mujhe toh kuchh achha hi mil raha hai, I’m getting two more sisters and helping my father feel a little relaxed.”



However, criticizing the media for assuming too much too soon, he said, “People jumped the gun that everything was perfect when it came to my relationship with Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and dad.

“It was at a nascent stage as we were still figuring out things. But we were comfortable with each other and that was a good starting point. Mujhe darr tha ki zyada baat karne se nazar lag jayegi. I wanted things to take their own course."



Talking about his half-sisters, he said, “Janhvi and Khushi are both sorted. Today, we are able to speak one-on-one. I know they will figure out life in their own time, in their own way. Anshula and I are there for them.
The good part is that we have our independent lives, but whenever need be, we are there for each other. That’s how it should be. We don’t have to suddenly become a happy pretentious khandaan, which is why I took some time. Now, I’m talking about it as there’s a certain ease and I’ve been able to figure things out.”

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...