English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor on Equation with Janhvi, Khushi: I Wanted Things to Take Their Own Course
Arjun Kapoor says his late mother would have wanted him to be there for his father and family.
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
Before Sridevi’s accidental death earlier this year, not all was right between Boney Kapoor’s two families. His children from his first wife Mona—Arjun and Anshula—weren’t on talking terms with Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi.
However, ever since the veteran actor’s demise, Arjun and Anshula have been pillars of support for their grieving father and younger siblings.
Opening up about the stressful time post Sridevi’s death, Arjun told DNA, “I was in Punjab when I got the news. I called my maasi and sister immediately. I had to do what I felt was right. That’s what mom would expect of me, to be there for my father and family. If I can be a good brother and a good son, then why not? Mujhe toh kuchh achha hi mil raha hai, I’m getting two more sisters and helping my father feel a little relaxed.”
However, criticizing the media for assuming too much too soon, he said, “People jumped the gun that everything was perfect when it came to my relationship with Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and dad.
“It was at a nascent stage as we were still figuring out things. But we were comfortable with each other and that was a good starting point. Mujhe darr tha ki zyada baat karne se nazar lag jayegi. I wanted things to take their own course."
Talking about his half-sisters, he said, “Janhvi and Khushi are both sorted. Today, we are able to speak one-on-one. I know they will figure out life in their own time, in their own way. Anshula and I are there for them.
The good part is that we have our independent lives, but whenever need be, we are there for each other. That’s how it should be. We don’t have to suddenly become a happy pretentious khandaan, which is why I took some time. Now, I’m talking about it as there’s a certain ease and I’ve been able to figure things out.”
On the work front, Arjun will next be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
However, ever since the veteran actor’s demise, Arjun and Anshula have been pillars of support for their grieving father and younger siblings.
Opening up about the stressful time post Sridevi’s death, Arjun told DNA, “I was in Punjab when I got the news. I called my maasi and sister immediately. I had to do what I felt was right. That’s what mom would expect of me, to be there for my father and family. If I can be a good brother and a good son, then why not? Mujhe toh kuchh achha hi mil raha hai, I’m getting two more sisters and helping my father feel a little relaxed.”
However, criticizing the media for assuming too much too soon, he said, “People jumped the gun that everything was perfect when it came to my relationship with Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and dad.
“It was at a nascent stage as we were still figuring out things. But we were comfortable with each other and that was a good starting point. Mujhe darr tha ki zyada baat karne se nazar lag jayegi. I wanted things to take their own course."
Talking about his half-sisters, he said, “Janhvi and Khushi are both sorted. Today, we are able to speak one-on-one. I know they will figure out life in their own time, in their own way. Anshula and I are there for them.
The good part is that we have our independent lives, but whenever need be, we are there for each other. That’s how it should be. We don’t have to suddenly become a happy pretentious khandaan, which is why I took some time. Now, I’m talking about it as there’s a certain ease and I’ve been able to figure things out.”
On the work front, Arjun will next be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Are Godparents to His Kids
- Jio Effect: Airtel Follows Vodafone to Launch 6 Combo Recharge Packs From Rs 25 Onwards
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets 4-Star Global NCAP Safety Crash Test Rating, Equals Tata Nexon - Video
- Original Apple-1 Computer Built in The 1970s Sells For $375,000 at Auction
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...