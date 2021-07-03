Arjun Kapoor on Half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi: 'We Still Are Different Families'

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor were born to Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor. His father later married Sridevi and was blessed with two daughters; Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. In a recent interview, the young actor recalled his ‘personal anguish’ after his father’s second marriage. He went on to reveal how his friends in school used to ask him about his ‘new mom’. He also touched upon how Sridevi’s demise had brought him, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi closer.

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor said it was not easy for him to answer uncomfortable questions asked by his friends after his father’s wedding with Sridevi. Arjun revealed that his father was a high-profile man and the woman he had married at that time was one of the top actresses. As a result, their marriage was talked about and that did impact his childhood deeply. Boney and Sridevi tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed their first child Janhvi in 1997 while Khushi was born in 2000.

Arjun Kapoor has also opened up about his and Anshula Kapoor’s equation with their half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

“If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have an amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit. I don’t want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It can’t be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out…"

