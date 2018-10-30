English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor on His Relationship With Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: Not Pretending that We are Happy Family
Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship with his sisters Janhvi and Khushi and how he empathises with them for going through a tough time.
Image Courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
After the sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor has come forward as a pillar of strength for half sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his relationship with his sisters and how he empathises with them for going through a tough time.
"It’s something that has been growing and still evolving. I’ve been very honest about it. I’ve not made any pretence saying that we’re a happy family and we’ve sorted everything. So, I don’t care what people think; I just want them to be okay. It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the byproduct of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part," Hindustan Times quoted Arjun.
Arjun says that it's unfortunate that they started bonding under tragic circumstances and he empathises with Janhvi and Khushi because he himself went through a similar situation. Continuing further he said that getting to know them has given him a different perspective of life and has made him realise that 'there’s more to life than a Friday'.
When asked about him being protective of Janhvi against social media trolls, Arjun said, "If somebody goes and hits below the belt, and that gets overtly underlined by an article or two talking about the negative comments — that pisses me off."
The audience will learn more about their bond as Arjun and Janhvi will feature on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Giving out details of the episode on Twitter he called it 'emotional and hysterical'. "Had koffee with the siblings today! Was so much fun! Emotional and hysterical in equal measure!"
He also tweeted an endearing photo of Janhvi and Arjun. The excited siblings also took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the chat show. While Janhvi wrote, "With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor. Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun."
Loading...