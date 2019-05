Arjun Kapoor on Janhvi, Khushi: I'm Happy I Have Them in My Life, I Did It for My Dad

Arjun Kapoor has been there by his family's side since legendary actress Sridevi's tragic demise. He and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s kids from the veteran producer's first marriage to late Mona Shourie, while Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney's daughters from Sridevi.After Sridevi’s death in February last year, Arjun and Anshula have proved to be the strongest pillars of strength for their younger sisters. They are spotted together more often and even speak of one another in the fondest manner.In an interview to CineBlitz, the actor, whose film India's Most Wanted is currently playing in theatres, has opened up about his relationship with Janhvi and Khushi and how he empathises with them for going through a tough time.“Where my sisters are concerned, and the bond that all of you have been able to witness for the last year, and the evolution of it, I think it is still a continuous process on a daily basis. There is a discovery of each other and we are at a very nascent stage in that. When you are 32 and you have two new people enter your life, you also have to give it time," the actor said.He continued, “You cannot just start believing that things are hunky-dory and absolutely normal. You have to discover each other and spend time with each other. We have been very lucky that we got time to spend, whether it was Janhvi or Khushi, and also we’ve had our own individual spaces. Because we are not living together, we are not in each other’s faces. This allows us to get to know each other at a steady pace. I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad.”Arjun and Janhvi made their first joint appearance on screen on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan earlier this year.Follow @News18Movies for more