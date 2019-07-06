Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Arjun Kapoor on Marriage Rumours: Malaika and I Have to Still Enjoy the Comfort of Being a Couple

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were first linked in 2017 and they continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arjun Kapoor on Marriage Rumours: Malaika and I Have to Still Enjoy the Comfort of Being a Couple
Image: Instagram
Loading...

They may have admitted to being in love, but Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in no hurry to take their relationship to the next level. From the moment Arjun declared his love for Malaika in public, they have been practically inseparable. The two recently enjoyed a romantic vacation in New York, where they had also celebrated Arjun's 34th birthday.

Since then, there have been persistent rumours that the two are planning to tie the knot soon. However, Arjun has rubbished all such rumours and said that they still need to get comfortable as a couple in public space.

Dismissing their wedding rumours, Arjun told Filmfare in an interview, “I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other.”

Despite the negativity they sometimes face from online trolls due to their age difference, Malaika and Arjun's romantic moments on Instagram show how happy they are together.

Earlier in May, during an interview with Filmfare, Arjun had spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram