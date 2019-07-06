Arjun Kapoor on Marriage Rumours: Malaika and I Have to Still Enjoy the Comfort of Being a Couple

They may have admitted to being in love, but Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in no hurry to take their relationship to the next level. From the moment Arjun declared his love for Malaika in public, they have been practically inseparable. The two recently enjoyed a romantic vacation in New York, where they had also celebrated Arjun's 34th birthday.

Since then, there have been persistent rumours that the two are planning to tie the knot soon. However, Arjun has rubbished all such rumours and said that they still need to get comfortable as a couple in public space.

Dismissing their wedding rumours, Arjun told Filmfare in an interview, “I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other.”

Despite the negativity they sometimes face from online trolls due to their age difference, Malaika and Arjun's romantic moments on Instagram show how happy they are together.

Earlier in May, during an interview with Filmfare, Arjun had spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

