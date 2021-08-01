Arjun Kapoor on Old Equation with Janhvi Kapoor: We would Meet, But There was no Communication

Arjun Kapoor and his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor appeared together on a magazine cover. The two are seen posing in white outfits for the magazine cover of Harper’s Bazaar. While speaking to Bazaar magazine, the actors shared how their relationship evolved after Sridevi’s death.

Arjun said, “There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying.” Janhvi, on her part, said, “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood." To this, Arjun added, “Glad you caught onto that. And that is something no-one can take away from us. It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every little detail about each other’s lives."

Jahnvi continued, “But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life.”

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage. Whereas, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are from his second marriage with late actress Sridevi.

