Arjun Kapoor on Recovering From Covid-19: The Fatigue Factor is Real

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his Covid-19 experience. Arjun had contracted the Coronavirus in early September and had isolated himself at home.

Talking to Mid-day about his experience, the Panipat actor said that when he was diagnosed positive on a Sunday, he woke up next day with slight fever, body ache and fatigue. By the next Wednesday, Arjun's viral fever had subsided but he felt sluggish and tired through the rest of the week.

He added, "Emotionally, the recuperation is unique because nobody knows how to go about it. Even today, I am careful because the doctors have advised me to take it one day at a time. I don’t know how badly my lungs were affected, or how much of my stamina is affected, except that every once in a while, I feel like someone who has recovered from a virus because the fatigue factor is real. I am young, but the senior family members might not be able to cope with this as easily we can.”

Arjun is currently in Dalhousie shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film will be helmed by Pavan Kripalani. The film was originally supposed to star Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh but the makers went with a different choice.

Before that, Arjun also wrapped debutante director Kaashvie Nair's cross-border love story opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The film will also feature a cameo by Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham, who is also producing the film.