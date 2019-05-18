Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arjun Kapoor on Wedding with Malaika Arora: When There is Something to Speak About, I Will

Arjun Kapoor says he is very happy in his personal and professional space and wishes to keep it like that.

IANS

Updated:May 18, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.
Actor Arjun Kapoor is currently in a "very happy space" in his personal and professional life. He says speculation around his wedding is understandable as his peers are now happily married.

Rumour mills have been abuzz about his relationship and wedding with Malaika Arora.

Asked if he is planning to tie the knot, Arjun told IANS, "As far as my marriage is concerned, the speculation is understandable because that's the nature of the business, and because my peers have got married, there seems to be this buzz that I should also just (get married)."

Over the past few months, Arjun and Malaika have been frequently seen and photographed together. On Thursday itself, Malaika joined Arjun and his family members and close friends for a screening of his forthcoming film India's Most Wanted. While she went into the show alone, she made an exit with Arjun. They have also been seen attending several parties together.

Arjun, 33, said he is currently in a comfortable space in his life. "I am very happy in my personal and professional space and I wish to keep it like that. I have not hidden things in the last few months as well. So, when there is something to speak about, I will talk about it," he added.

