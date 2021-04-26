Arjun Kapoor on What He Has Learnt from Malaika Arora: I Love How Dignified She is

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for some time now, and the couple doesn’t shy away from expressing their love in public. They occasionally make an appearance on each other’s social media, leaving fans gushing over their chemistry. Now, in a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor opened up about their relationship and spoke at length about Malaika Arora.

Talking to HT Brunch, the 2 States actor revealed what he has learnt from Malaika Arora in his life. He said, “I love how dignified Malaika is. From the age of 20, to today, being an independent woman with her own personality, I have seen her trying to change the narrative about things. She has just believed in keeping her head down with dignity and letting her work do the talking and leading a life that allows her to be happy. I learn from her every day!”

He also opened up about his family members including his late mother Mona Kapoor, and sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Talking about Janhvi, Arjun said she is very curious and unlike what he had expected her to be because she comes from a lineage of being told that she is going to be the next big thing in the world. About Khushi, he added that her calmness and understated confidence inspires him.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently released a music video Dil Hai Deewana opposite actress Rakul Preet Singh. He will next be seen in Netflix’s film Sardar Ka Grandson, Ek Villain 2, and Bhoot Police.

