Throwback: Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About His Equation With Sridevi
India's beloved superstar Sridevi has left a huge void, both in the field of Indian film industry and in the hearts of her fans. The actor, known as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, died in her hotel room in Dubai on February 24 from accidental drowning. She was there with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding last week.
The actor is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters-- Khushi and Jhanvi. Boney married Sridevi in 1996 nine years after the queen of Indian cinema starred in his production Mr India opposite her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor. The couple shares two daughters Jhanvi and Khushi together. Boney is also father to Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, whom he has with his first wife Mona Shourie. Ever since Arjun stepped in Bollywood, there were constant rumours about him that he didn't get along with Sridevi and her daughters. In fact, in one of the interviews with Huffington Post, when Arjun was asked about his equation with Jhanvi and Khushi he had said, "We don't really meet and spend time together so it doesn't really exist."
After numerous speculations, Arjun decided to open up about his relationship with Sridevi in an interview with Niranjan Iyengar on a TV show and revealed that he respects the superstar and doesn't hold any grudges against her.
"I respect anybody in my father's life the same way because he would expect me to do that. So I respect her and don't wish ill towards anyone," the actor had said.
Sridevi had always been quite encouraging of Arjun's success in Bollywood. When asked about the same, Arjun had said, "I am sure she is but not me per se. As in, I've never sat down face to face with her and had a chat about how she liked my work or is she following."
| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
