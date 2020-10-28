Arjun Kapoor Opens up About Covid-19 Experience: Took Me 6-8 hrs to Accept the Situation

Arjun Kapoor is one of the B-Towners who was diagnosed with Covid-19 and managed to fully recover from it. The actor has now described his difficult road to recovery, cautioning the youth to not think they are invincible.

After the unlock was announced and shooting resumed, he had stepped out for personal work, started shooting for ads and Nikhil Advani's film, when he contracted the virus. The actor was disappointed that shooting of the film was postponed because he fell ill.

"I was upset as I had to realign my life and I was looking forward to being on set. I had just shot for a few days and did the test to restart the second schedule so I felt disappointed that because of me the shoot will get cancelled. I then realised that I’ve to now be careful with my family, so there was a bit of concern, anger, irritation, but I also knew I’ve to deal with it practically," he told Hindustan Times.

"This one Sunday (September 6) just blew out of proportion for me. It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright," Arjun added.

His girlfriend Malaika Arora too contracted the virus, and had to be temporarily replaced on the show that she was judging. Arjun says that the virus should not be taken lightly and it the after effects are not pleasant.

"I can assure you that the repercussions will be felt by your body because the fatigue and the lack of fitness, strength don't go away overnight. You can't just get out of bed and start running," he said.