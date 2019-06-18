Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan Encourage Arjun Kapoor's Grueling Workout Regime for Panipat
Arjun kapoor revealed that it took him three years at the age of 20 to lose 50 kgs. The actor is working hard on his body currently for his next film Panipat.
Image of Arjun Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Arjun Kapoor is one of those stars in Bollywood who have been credited with winning the battle against extreme obesity. Stories of Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun shedding weight to make themselves fit for the big screen have been narrated time and again. On Tuesday, the Ki and Ka actor took to Instagram to talk about his weight loss struggle in a moving post, saying it has been a tough journey for him.
Arjun posted two photographs of himself, in which he is seen working out. The caption read, "It has been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles. I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again. Efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year."
Arjun is working out to be in shape for his next Panipat, a historical drama revolving around the Third Battle of Panipat. The 33-year-old actor says he started training in January and has managed to at least lay a foundation during his prep for the film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.
"I vowed never to give up in the three years it took me to lose 50 kg when I was 20 years old and I sure as hell won't be giving up and letting go now... keeping the belief is key, you gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits," he added.
Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, rapper Badshah and his sister Anshula Kapoor dropped encouraging comments on the post. Take a look:
It’s been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again... efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year... I started training with @shivohamofficial this January and slow and steady we have managed to At least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat. I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won’t be giving up and letting go now... keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits... we all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually...
