Arjun Kapoor Opens up About His Wedding Plans with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Panipat, which releases on December 6th. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker also stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and Monish Behl in lead roles. Apart from the highly anticipated film, Arjun is often in the news for his relationship with Malaika Arora. The two have been dating for the past couple of years and are often spotted together.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, when asked about his wedding plans with Malaika, Arjun said that whenever he had plans to get married, he would be the first to inform the media about it. The actor confirmed that the two had no plans as such to get married now.

He was also asked about his life and relationships being under the scrutiny of people. “It’s a price you pay for stardom. If anybody doesn’t like it, he is in the wrong profession. I can’t stop anybody from writing about my personal life because there is an audience who wants to know more. I am okay with that as long as one speaks about it respectfully,” Arjun said.

Coming back to Panipat, Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama is based on the third battle of Panipat between the Marathas and the Afghan ruler Ahmed Shah Abdali. Arjun will be portraying the role of Maratha Peshwa Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti will be playing his wife Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, will be playing Abdali.

The trailer of the film came under fire for its resemblance to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Talking about it in an earlier promotional event, Arjun said, "It's like saying that there shouldn't be another war film because 'Uri' has been made. That's not possible because there are so many untold stories. Today, if we want to tell the story of Abhinandan Varthaman, then we shouldn't make it just because 'Uri' has been made? Similarly, Tanhaji shouldn't exist after the release of Panipat. Tomorrow, if someone wants to tell the story of Chattrapati Shivaji, then should we stop them just because the story has been told many times before. So, I think there are too many stories to be told for us to be bound by the era they are set in."

