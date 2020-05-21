Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Losing His Mother: It's Like Your Backbone Is Broken

On Mother's Day, actor Arjun Kapoor had taken to social media to write a heartfelt yet vulnerable post, where he admitted that it was difficult for him to handle the day amid the lockdown. Arjun had lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer in 2012.

Recently Arjun opened up about struggling with her loss in an interview with Zoom. “How does one deal with a parent’s loss? I don't know. It's been eight years but I am still not an expert on dealing with it. It's not like I can give you any kind of take on it because every day is a new struggle. It's like your backbone is broken and they tell you to walk.”

Arjun also opened up about being supported by sister Anshula Kapoor. “I envy those people who have that stability to go back home to their mothers because that makes a difference. My stability now comes with having Anushla around but in the beginning years, Anshula was working in Delhi and I was alone. So I used to be just out working because I didn't want to be alone at home and that's how I tried to deal with it. I dealt with it by just running away from it. And then eventually I had to accept it and be home and realise that this is my life that I don't have her around," he added.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. He will also be seen in an untitled cross-border love story produced by John Abraham, opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

