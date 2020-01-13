Arjun Kapoor Opens Up on Plans of Settling Down with Malaika Arora, 'Will Do When Time is Right'

Of the many romances blooming in Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's is one of the most talked about. The couple is often seen spending time together in public and having fun with each other on social media.

As is the case with most couples, they often face pressure from fans and family to consider the idea of tying the knot. Speaking to HT, Arjun Kapoor revealed that this is not the case with his family and that they have given the couple room to breathe.

"The thing is, a lot of my family members realize that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side. They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right. I have always said that if I do want to settle down, I won’t hide it."

Arjun is currently working on an upcoming untitled project with Rakul Preet Singh. He had also earlier finished working alongside Parineeti Chopra for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Even though the film was completed earlier last year, it is yet to receive a release date.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.