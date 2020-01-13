Arjun Kapoor Opens Up on Plans of Settling Down with Malaika Arora, 'Will Do When Time is Right'
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a long time but confirmed their relationship around June 2019.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a long time but confirmed their relationship around June 2019.
Of the many romances blooming in Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's is one of the most talked about. The couple is often seen spending time together in public and having fun with each other on social media.
As is the case with most couples, they often face pressure from fans and family to consider the idea of tying the knot. Speaking to HT, Arjun Kapoor revealed that this is not the case with his family and that they have given the couple room to breathe.
"The thing is, a lot of my family members realize that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side. They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right. I have always said that if I do want to settle down, I won’t hide it."
Arjun is currently working on an upcoming untitled project with Rakul Preet Singh. He had also earlier finished working alongside Parineeti Chopra for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Even though the film was completed earlier last year, it is yet to receive a release date.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shraddha Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Varun Dhawan for Mr Lele First Look
- This is Your Last Chance to Get Windows 10 For Free: No Windows 7 Updates From Tomorrow
- After Giving Out Rs 65 Crore, Japanese Billionaire is Now Looking for Girlfriend to Take to the Moon
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC