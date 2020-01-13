Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arjun Kapoor Opens Up on Plans of Settling Down with Malaika Arora, 'Will Do When Time is Right'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a long time but confirmed their relationship around June 2019.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arjun Kapoor Opens Up on Plans of Settling Down with Malaika Arora, 'Will Do When Time is Right'
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a long time but confirmed their relationship around June 2019.

Of the many romances blooming in Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's is one of the most talked about. The couple is often seen spending time together in public and having fun with each other on social media.

As is the case with most couples, they often face pressure from fans and family to consider the idea of tying the knot. Speaking to HT, Arjun Kapoor revealed that this is not the case with his family and that they have given the couple room to breathe.

"The thing is, a lot of my family members realize that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side. They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right. I have always said that if I do want to settle down, I won’t hide it."

Arjun is currently working on an upcoming untitled project with Rakul Preet Singh. He had also earlier finished working alongside Parineeti Chopra for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Even though the film was completed earlier last year, it is yet to receive a release date.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram