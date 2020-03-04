Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra’s Love Story in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer is Laden with Twists

The makers of Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar unveiled the film’s trailer on March 4. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer of the Dibakar Banerjee directorial opens with Parineeti’s character (Sandeep Kaur) racing towards a car which is being driven by Arjun Kapoor’s character (Pinky Dahiya).

The trailer reveals that Sandeep, who is seeking Pinky’s help to run, is a corporate executive who is being chased. Locked in together by stroke of luck or misfortune, both Sandeep and Pinky set out to escape the mess and find themselves sheltered at a Nepal home with a couple, essayed by Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav. Check out Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer below:

Just a day back, both Arjun and Parineeti shared the official character posters of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on their social media handles.

Introducing Parineeti’s character, Arjun wrote, “Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep urf @ParineetiChopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020 @SAPFTheFilm @yrf (sic).”

Arjun, who shared his first look as well, captioned the poster, “Meet me Pinky Dahiya urf Sandeep ka Faraar partner @ParineetiChopra #DibakarBanerjee @SAPFTheFilm @yrf #SandeepAndPinkyFaraar”

The film, reportedly a dark comedy, is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, features Jaideep Ahlawat as well. After rescheduling the film from 2018 to 2019, the film is finally releasing on March 20. Arjun and Parineeti will be collaborating for the third time for a film. The two had first worked together in Ishaqzaade in 2012 and later in the 2018 film Namaste England.

