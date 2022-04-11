Arjun Kapoor Pays Tribute To 2 States Co-Star Shiv Kumar Subramaniam: 'You Will Be Missed'

On Sunday, actor and screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away and his death left his fans and colleagues from Bollywood disheartened and shocked. Subramanium’s co-actor from the 2014 movie 2 States, Arjun Kapoor paid his tribute to the veteran actor via Instagram. On Monday, Arjun shared a portrait of Subramaniam from the 2014 movie where he played the role of a taciturn and strict father of Alia Bhatt’s character. Sharing the picture on Instagram Story, Arjun added a text that read, “Rest in peace, Shiv sir. You will be missed."

Directed by Abhishek Verman, 2 states remains to be one of the notable performances by Subramaniam in Bollywood. The movie starred Alia Bhatt and Arjun in the lead roles. The actor played the role of the head of a Tamil family and the father of Alia’s character who was against her relationship with Arjun, a Punjabi man. Subramaniam was most recently seen in the Netflix family drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar, starring Sanya Malhotra. The actor once again played the role of a Tamil father with Sanya’s character as his daughter.

Besides Arjun, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also dedicated an Instagram post to Subramanium. Sharing a picture of the actor, Kashyap added in the caption, “I owe so much of what I am to Shiva Dada and we hadn’t been in touch for long with me owing to my continuous bad health and state of mind." Kashyap added that waking up to hear the heartbreaking news of Subramaniam’s demise has taken a lot out of him.

Subramaniam began his journey in Bollywood as a screenwriter in 1989 with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda. He went on to write noteworthy Hindi movies like 1942: A Love Story, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and more. As a screenwriter, Subramaniam won Filmfare awards for Best Story and Best Screenplay for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Parinda.

Subramaniam’s demise comes two months after he lost his only child Jahaan to a brain tumour.

