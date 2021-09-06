Arjun Kapoor Pens a Long Post on 'One Year Anniversary' of Being Tested Covid Positive

COVID-19 pandemic followed by nationwide lockdown forced people to pay a little extra attention to their fitness. From actors to sports stars, several celebrities got caught in the clutches of the COVID virus but managed their way out. Some have even shared their journey of recovery with their fans on social media as it might inspire them. Now, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on his ‘one year anniversary’ of testing positive, shared a post on his battle with COVID-19 and how his approach to fitness changed. On Monday, that is, September 6, the actor penned a long note as a year back on this day he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Along with a photo of himself working out in the gym, Arjun stated that how he had started getting into a routine with Drew Neal on Zoom sessions during lockdown and days later he tested positive, which pushed his fitness level back by months.

The actor confessed that he was on the verge of being demoralised and distraught. “I was just on the path to making a turnaround - emotionally, mentally,” he added. Arjun mentioned that he took some days to get over the fact that even after taking all the precautions, it happened to him.

However, the actor did not allow his condition to overpower him. He shared that factors such as clean eating, putting the mind to rest, and body played a crucial role in his recovery. Arjun also thanked his team for their contribution to his recovery. Towards the end, Arjun stated that though the work is still in progress and he is super proud of his journey. “I am raring to move forward with my newfound vigour over the last 12 months,” he added.

Arjun will be next seen on the big screen in Bhoot Police, along with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here