Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle on Friday and penned down an emotional note remembering his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor on her birth anniversary. Arjun shared a handwritten letter which he had written as a child for his mother. In the letter, Arjun described his mother who is ‘more precious than gold’ and is also his ‘friend, brother and father’.

In the caption of his post, Arjun mentioned how he is ‘running out of pictures’ but added that this letter sums up his childhood. The Ek Villain Returns actor also called his mother’s birthday as ‘the best day of the year’ and promised his late mom that he will never give up.

“I’m running out of pictures now Maa. I’ve run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up, Maybe I’ve run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it’s the best day of the year for me, that’s why I promise you I will never give up I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise u I will make u proud wherever u are… love u feels rather empty without ur smile ya…Happy Birthday to my everything," Arjun wrote.

Soon after Arjun shared the post, fans and friends took to the comment section to wish him strength. Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Wahi and Amrita Arora among others dropped red heart emojis. Gauhaur Khan also wrote, ‘God bless’.

Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona Shourie Kapoor passed away in 2012 due to multiple organ failure. Since then, Arjun and his sister Anshula have often shared throwback photos with their late mother on social media on several occasions.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer opposite actor Bhumi Pednekar. The two will also share screen space in a romantic comedy titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside actor Rakul Preet Singh.

