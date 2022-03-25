Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note On Mom Mona Shourie's 10th Death Anniversary; Malaika Arora Reacts

Arjun Kapoor penned a heartbreaking note as he remembered his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her 10th death anniversary. Mona died on March 25, 2012, after a battle with cancer. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from his childhood in which Mona was seen carrying him in her arms with their eyes on the ceiling. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, “That’s where we will meet again Maa… up there from where you watch over ansh & me… I miss you can’t wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time… "

He continued, “I’ll see u soon… 10 years since I saw u last… everything in this life is redundant & pointless… the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here… life is unfair… it’s been unkind…u were taken away to early to see ur sacrifices pay off…"

Advertisement

“Everyone looks at my face and says I don’t smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back… who will understand that without u around I don’t know what I am without u around I don’t function like a normal kid without u around I’m unable to just be ok… anyway enough of my rant for today… todays a shit day, tomorrow might be better or worse… but I won’t have u around to help me deal with it I’ll just have to fight it on my own and hope ur watching from above and are proud of Arjun your warrior," Arjun concluded the note.

The post received reactions from many, including his girlfriend Malaika Arora. While she did not comment on it, she liked the picture. Others who liked the post included Arjun’s half-sister Khushi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Shweta Tiwari, and Ananya Panday. Alia Bhatt’s mother, actress Soni Razdan took to the comments section and wrote, “Ufff ❤️❤️❤️."

Director Vasan Bala dropped a heart emoji while Tisca Chopra wrote, “She smiles from above in pride." Arjun’s sister Anshula too shared a post remembering their mother. Arjun shared the post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “I sat at her feet then. I sit at her feet now."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.