1-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor Pokes Fun at Ananya Panday

Arjun Kapoor Pokes Fun at Ananya Panday

Arjun Kapoor is known to drop witty or funny comments on his friends' posts on social media. Here's what he wrote for Ananya Panday.

Arjun Kapoor is known to drop witty or funny comments on his friends’ posts on social media. This time the Panipat actor has poked fun at Ananya Panday who put out pictures taken during a video chat with her friend on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “facetime foto fun the new normal with @sashajairam.”

Reacting to her post, Arjun wrote: “This is a photo shoot”. To which she replied, “indeed.”

Last month, the Ki & Ka star tried to troll his girlfriend Malaika when she posted a photo showing her friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora napping. As soon as she uploaded the picture, Arjun commented saying “But ur smiling in ur nap also waah !!!”

Malaika gave a sweet reply, saying “@arjunkapoor but u know I smile in my sleep.”

On the work front, Arjun is awaiting the release of his next film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he will be sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra.

Follow @News18Movies for more


