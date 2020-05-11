Arjun Kapoor Posts An Emotional Video For Mom Mona Shourie On Mother's Day

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to post an emotional video where he confessed that he was "angry and irritated" at having to handle both the lockdown and Mother's Day. Arjun and sister Anshula had lost their mother Mona Shourie to cancer in 2012.

Talking about missing his mother, Arjun said, “It feels nice to see so many people who love their mothers, and I guess at the same time it’s bittersweet for somebody like me, who would want to say it, but can’t. I was a little angry and irritated, but eventually I realised that I wanted to put this out there. I’m sure a lot of people are without their parents right now. A lot of you are not connected to them, or not able to feel the warmth that you crave.”

Arjun continued, “Trust me when I say this, phone utha ke baat kar lo, jab phone aaye toh ignore mat karo (pick up the phone and call them, don’t ignore them when they call you).” The actor said that once things are back to normal after the lockdown, everyone will go back to their lives, and “the relationships that we all crave are there within us but we need Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Brother’s Day to remind us”.

He concluded the video, thanking all mothers and especially single moms.

“Dealing with Mother’s Day. Rambling my thoughts out loud. Don’t mind but thoda ajeeb emotional type Sunday tha. Lockdown I can handle lekin Mother’s Day & lockdown together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar... emotions ko system se bahar nikalte hue, Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing souls out there. Most importantly Happy Mother’s Day Mom miss you always & forever,” he captioned the post.

The video's comment section has been filled with people appreciating his honesty. Relatives and friends from the film industry including Rhea Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Aparshakti Khurana also left comments on the post.

Follow @News18Movies for more