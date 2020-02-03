Arjun Kapoor Posts Emotional Note Remembering His Late Mother
Arjun shared a picture that was from her mother Mona Shourie's last birthday celebration before she lost the battle with cancer and passed away in 2012.
Arjun Kapoor (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional note remembering his mother, late Mona Shourie Kapoor, on Sunday. As per the actor’s heartfelt caption, the picture was taken from Mona’s last birthday before she passed away in March 2012 after succumbing to cancer.
In his Instagram post, the Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday, Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya... I try & be strong cause that’s the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted & what not... but I’m not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together (sic).”
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya... I try & be strong cause that’s the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted & what not... but I’m not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together.... PS - @anshulakapoor s started @fankindofficial & she’s kicking ass just like you did....
Arjun has been very expressive for her late mother and often shares posts about her in his social media. A week earlier, Arjun’s sister Anshula too had shared a Miss You post for her mother. In her heartwarming post, she mentioned how she wished they both had more pictures together. Check out the post here:
View this post on Instagram
Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too. A visual catalogue of your smile, the love in your eyes. An image of you hugging me extra hard like you always did. Maya Angelou said it best “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours.” Because there really isn’t Ma. Could really use one of your special smiles today.. #AlwaysAndForever
A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on
Workwise, Arjun was recently seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, which garnered mixed response. He will also be seen in Dibaker Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, and with Rakul Preet Singh in a yet untitled rom-com.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spec Comparison: Design, Interior, Engine and More
- Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Film Industry's 'Systemic Racism' in His Winning Speech at BAFTA 2020
- Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Make Acting Debut with Tamil Film Friendship, See Poster
- No, I Am Not Dating Kartik Aaryan, Says Sara Ali Khan
- The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief