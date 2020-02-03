Arjun Kapoor Posts Emotional Note Remembering His Late Mother

Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional note remembering his mother, late Mona Shourie Kapoor, on Sunday. As per the actor’s heartfelt caption, the picture was taken from Mona’s last birthday before she passed away in March 2012 after succumbing to cancer.

In his Instagram post, the Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday, Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya... I try & be strong cause that’s the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted & what not... but I’m not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together (sic).”

Arjun has been very expressive for her late mother and often shares posts about her in his social media. A week earlier, Arjun’s sister Anshula too had shared a Miss You post for her mother. In her heartwarming post, she mentioned how she wished they both had more pictures together. Check out the post here:

Workwise, Arjun was recently seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, which garnered mixed response. He will also be seen in Dibaker Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, and with Rakul Preet Singh in a yet untitled rom-com.

