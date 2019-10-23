Arjun Kapoor Posts Kissing Pic on Malaika Arora's Birthday, Salman Khan Launches Dabangg 3 Trailer

Wishes have been pouring in on Malaika Arora's birthday and the most romantic post had to come from boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actor shared a picture of him fondly kissing Malaika, with a simple heart emoji as the caption. The picture has a location tag of Milan, Italy, and was evidently clicked during the Europe trip the couple undertook earlier this year.

The much awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Dabbang 3 was released on Wednesday. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film brings back Salman's titular character Chulbul Pandey, who is fiercer and bolder this time. The film also brings back Sonakshi Sinha, who essayed the role of Salman's on-screen wife, Rajjo.

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for the remake of the 1995 movie Coolie No 1, took some time off from work to enjoy a small vacation in Sri Lanka. On Tuesday, Sara shared a few pics from her getaway that show her having a gala time inside pool waters and by the beachside. One of her pics show her having coconut water while she enjoys the calm and serenity of the Sri Lankan weather.

Bigg Boss 13 has been quickly pacing towards its pre-finale and contestants are doing their best to stay in the game, even if it means crossing the line. In a recent clip released by Colors TV, Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen slapping Shehnaaz Gill in the middle of a task. This, obviously, has not gone down well with netizens, and they demand action against Devoleena.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed a Tamil film scriptwriter to file a fresh suit before an appropriate court over plagiarism charges against actor Vijay-starrer Bigil, which is set for a Diwali release. Justice R Suresh Kumar set aside the part of the recent order by an assistant city civil court disallowing the petitioner (plaintiff before the lower court) KP Selvah the liberty to file the fresh suit for alleged infringement of copyright.

