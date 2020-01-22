Arjun Kapoor Posts 'Mera naam JOKER' Picture, Parineeti Chopra Trolls Him in Comments

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have starred in two films together, and have been working on a third project. They share a camaraderie which is apparent from the interactions between them. After starting their journey together with Ishaqzaade, the actors went on to star together in Namaste England, and are also to be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is yet to get a release date.

On Wednesday, the Panipat actor posted a picture of himself wearing face paint, looking like Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. Arjun posted the picture with the caption, "Mera naam JOKER." He also shared the same picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Arey deewanon mujhe pehchano."

Among the many comments the post attracted was that of Parineeti, whose took a dig at the actor, writing, "Harkatein bhi." Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped several clap emojis in the comments section.

The Joker look has caught on among actors and audiences alike ever since the Hollywood film released to rave reviews. The film has also won several awards and is one of the top contenders at the Academy Awards this year.

Arjun also shared a workout video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Workout Wednesday. In the zone."

Arjun has quite a bit of a reputation for trolling his friends on social media. He often posts funny comments on other actors' photos, pulling their leg or poking fun at their poses. A few days back Anushka Sharma had shared a set of pictures from her home's balcony. Arjun couldn't help but notice Anushka's socks in the photograph, wrote, "Socks ki dry cleaning mashallah top notch hai."

