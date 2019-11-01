Take the pledge to vote

Arjun Kapoor Posts New Panipat Poster and Malaika Arora Can't Keep Calm

Arjun, who will be seen playing the role of the Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Panipat, took to Instagram to share the new poster of the film.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor Posts New Panipat Poster and Malaika Arora Can't Keep Calm
Image of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday shared a new poster of his upcoming period film Panipat, and Malaika Arora could not stop herself from commenting. Arjun, who will be seen playing the role of the Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Panipat, took to Instagram to share the new poster of the film.

"Come witness the battle that changed history, #Panipat. in cinemas December 6th," he wrote.

Soon, Malaika took to the comments section to post her reaction with clap emojis. Arjun's friend and actor Ranveer Singh also commented on the post. "This Decemberrrrr," he wrote.

Panipat is directed by the Oscar-nominated director of Lagaan, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Arjun's co-stars in the film are Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

Kriti will be seen playing Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashivrao Bhau.

Panipat is slated to release on December 6.

