Arjun Kapoor Posts Throwback Pic with Anshula, Says 'Isolating Together Since 1990'

Arjun Kapoor has delighted his online family by sharing a childhood picture. Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a throwback picture in which he can be seen with his sister Anshula Kapoor, who was a toddler at that time.

The image shows Arjun sitting on the floor in front of his cupboard with Anshula on his lap. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans while his sister looks adorable in a red frock.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Isolating Together since 1990. @anshulakapoor (Yes, that’s a car painted on my cupboard just don’t ask why) #selfisolation #quarantineandchill #partnerincrime”.

Reacting to his post, some of his followers wrote so sweet, while others dropped heart emoji in the comment section.

Apart from his followers, Arjun’s friends from the film fraternity could not resist from commenting on his childhood picture.

Tiger Shroff said, “So cute,” while Sanjay Kapoor revealed that Arjun has always been fascinated with cars. Sanjay said that even his bed was made in the design of a car.

Yesterday, the Panipat actor treated his fans with a selfie. Putting out the snap he wrote, “Mirror Mirror on the wall... Bored yet ? She replied not at all... . #sundayselfie #selflove #chakachak”.

Arjun has been in self-isolation with his family amid coronavirus outbreak and asked his fans to remain indoors to curb the transmission of the deadly virus.

The 2 States star will be next seen with his Ishqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie was set to hit the screens on March 20, but its release has been postponed due to coronavirus.

